Gigi Hadid Dismissed From Potential Harvey Weinstein Juror List | THR News

Gigi Hadid Dismissed From Potential Harvey Weinstein Juror List | THR News
Gigi Hadid nixed from potential Weinstein juror list

NEW YORK (AP) — The cast of potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial narrowed once again...
Harvey Weinstein trial: Potential juror facing jail time for tweet; Gigi Hadid dismissed

Early Thursday, Gigi Hadid was cut from the list of potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes...
Gigi Hadid Called as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial | THR News [Video]Gigi Hadid Called as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial | THR News

The model, who appeared in court on Monday, told the judge she could be objective — despite having met the defendant and one of his alleged victims.

Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial? [Video]Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial?

Gigi Hadid has reportedly been called for jury duty for Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial in New York City.

