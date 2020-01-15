Global  

Demi Lovato Set to Sing the National Anthem at 2020 Super Bowl | THR News

Demi Lovato Set to Sing the National Anthem at 2020 Super Bowl | THR News
Recent related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredE! Online


Super Bowl 2020 national anthem: NFL reveals Demi Lovato will sing 'The Star Spangled Banner' in Miami

The world now knows who'll perform before kickoff
CBS Sports - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl 54 [Video]Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl 54

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LIV pregame festivities at Hard Rock Stadium. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the news..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

