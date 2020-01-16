Global  

J&K Police: Arrested 5 Jaish terrorists, busted Republic Day attack plot

J&K Police: Arrested 5 Jaish terrorists, busted Republic Day attack plotJammu and Kashmir Police arrested five alleged terrorists on Thursday.
