Schiff reads articles of impeachment on Senate floor

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff formally presented the articles of impeachment on the Senate floor Thursday, reading through the allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Democratic-led House of Representatives on Wednesday sent the Senate two charges it passed last month accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his dealings with Ukraine, clearing the way for only the third impeachment trial of a president to begin in earnest next week.

The abuse of power cited by the House included Trump's withholding of $391 million in security aid for Ukraine, a move Democrats have said was aimed at pressuring Kiev into investigating political rival Joe Biden, the president's possible opponent in the Nov.

3 U.S. election.



