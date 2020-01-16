Midday Guest 1/16/20 - Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Midday Guest 1/16/20 - Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Mattie Holliday and Charles Penson from Committee for King are here to talk about the Tupelo Martin Luther King Celebration from January 17-20. The banquet is $30. All else is free. For more information call 662-231-3193 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midday Guest 1/16/20 - Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Daniel clapper >> join our welcome back thank you for being there prevents unless martin luther king jr. will talk about to begin on friday the seventeenth for a weekend events friday the kick off apollo night starter may lead legends are born ... most well attended events the civic auditorium friday night against the clock you will enjoy sharing one another on everyone as one or two with pizza and pepsi can beat that the saturday is our black-tie banquet leaflet get fancy ... okay crusaders ... speakers doctor robert solomon ... german missions community college ... give out towards the service award ... hispanic sent english as a second language due to it since 2009 will recognize that all important committees ... centaurs image award stability ... rcb church production studio ... producing the word is going to get to 30 dollars ... going pretty fast sundays are commemorative service original and start on sunday this year diesel different as opposed okino speaker ... focus on younger talent ... have elementary kids. With each other ... two students each from ... give ourselves a knocking ... dance group dance project high school students teen ... monies today we go to church ... his birthday celebration ... st. Paul ... some interservice singsong speech ... three cost





