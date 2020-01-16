Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Midday Guest 1/16/20 - Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Midday Guest 1/16/20 - Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Midday Guest 1/16/20 - Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Mattie Holliday and Charles Penson from Committee for King are here to talk about the Tupelo Martin Luther King Celebration from January 17-20.

The banquet is $30.

All else is free.

For more information call 662-231-3193
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Midday Guest 1/16/20 - Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Daniel clapper >> join our welcome back thank you for being there prevents unless martin luther king jr. will talk about to begin on friday the seventeenth for a weekend events friday the kick off apollo night starter may lead legends are born ... most well attended events the civic auditorium friday night against the clock you will enjoy sharing one another on everyone as one or two with pizza and pepsi can beat that the saturday is our black-tie banquet leaflet get fancy ... okay crusaders ... speakers doctor robert solomon ... german missions community college ... give out towards the service award ... hispanic sent english as a second language due to it since 2009 will recognize that all important committees ... centaurs image award stability ... rcb church production studio ... producing the word is going to get to 30 dollars ... going pretty fast sundays are commemorative service original and start on sunday this year diesel different as opposed okino speaker ... focus on younger talent ... have elementary kids.

With each other ... two students each from ... give ourselves a knocking ... dance group dance project high school students teen ... monies today we go to church ... his birthday celebration ... st.

Paul ... some interservice singsong speech ... three cost




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Midday Guest 1/16/20 - Committee for King [Video]Midday Guest 1/16/20 - Committee for King

Mattie Holliday and Charles Penson from Committee for King are here to talk about the Tupelo Martin Luther King Celebration. Banquet is $30. All else is free. The event will be the January 17-20. For..

Credit: WCBIPublished

Eastern Michigan University to host Martin Luther King Jr Day celebration [Video]Eastern Michigan University to host Martin Luther King Jr Day celebration

Eastern Michigan University to host Martin Luther King Jr Day celebration

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.