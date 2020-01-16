Global  

Nancy Pelosi: Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Shameful’

Nancy Pelosi: Facebook's Behavior Is 'Shameful'

Nancy Pelosi: Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Shameful’

House Speaker Nancy Pelos says she believes Facebook doesn’t “care about the truth,” is complicit in “misleading the American people” and only wants “tax cuts and no antitrust action against them.”
