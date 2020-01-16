Actors Taveeta Szymanowicz, Willa Fitzgerald & Author Megan Abbott Talk USA Network's "Dare Me"

Based on the acclaimed novel by Megan Abbott, "Dare Me" follows the fraught relationship between two best friends after a new coach arrives to bring their team to prominence.

While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their lives are changed when a crime rocks their quiet town.

The NBC series exposes the physical/psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure to get ahead.

Abbot and stars Taveeta Szymanowicz, Willa Fitzgerald visited BUILD.

