Actors Taveeta Szymanowicz, Willa Fitzgerald & Author Megan Abbott Talk USA Network's "Dare Me"

Actors Taveeta Szymanowicz, Willa Fitzgerald & Author Megan Abbott Talk USA Network's 'Dare Me'

Actors Taveeta Szymanowicz, Willa Fitzgerald & Author Megan Abbott Talk USA Network's "Dare Me"

Based on the acclaimed novel by Megan Abbott, "Dare Me" follows the fraught relationship between two best friends after a new coach arrives to bring their team to prominence.

While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their lives are changed when a crime rocks their quiet town.

The NBC series exposes the physical/psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure to get ahead.

Abbot and stars Taveeta Szymanowicz, Willa Fitzgerald visited BUILD.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
