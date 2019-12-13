Global  

Taylor Swift to Release Netflix Documentary This Month | Billboard News

Taylor Swift to Release Netflix Documentary This Month | Billboard News

Taylor Swift to Release Netflix Documentary This Month | Billboard News

Taylor Swift is coming to a screen near you at the end of this month, because her Netflix documentary 'Miss Americana' is set to be released Jan.

31 in select theaters and on the streaming service.
