Machine Gun Kelly announces pop-punk album title

Machine Gun Kelly announces pop-punk album title The star has revealed the title of his "pop-punk album" featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The rapper previously revealed he planned to release a rock record in 2020, but later clarified that it would edge more towards the genre which the 'I Miss You' hitmakers made their name with.

Now, he's announced both to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show and on social media that the record will be called 'Tickets To My Downfall'.

Last June, the pair teamed up on 'I Think I'm Okay' with Yungblud and they also shared a version of Blink classic 'What's My Age Again?'.