Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Machine Gun Kelly announces pop-punk album title

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Machine Gun Kelly announces pop-punk album title

Machine Gun Kelly announces pop-punk album title

Machine Gun Kelly announces pop-punk album title The star has revealed the title of his "pop-punk album" featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The rapper previously revealed he planned to release a rock record in 2020, but later clarified that it would edge more towards the genre which the 'I Miss You' hitmakers made their name with.

Now, he's announced both to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show and on social media that the record will be called 'Tickets To My Downfall'.

Last June, the pair teamed up on 'I Think I'm Okay' with Yungblud and they also shared a version of Blink classic 'What's My Age Again?'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Machine #Gun #Kelly announces pop-punk album title - Jan 16 @ 7:53 AM ET https://t.co/kYwSLW5lZL 22 hours ago

jpkarow

GingerJesus Machine Gun Kelly Announces Pop-Punk Album With Travis Barker https://t.co/hm6zZD66Ia 1 day ago

Bake_Wear

Sound In The Signals Machine Gun Kelly Announces Pop-Punk Album Produced By Travis Barker: https://t.co/V5DDwkcltD https://t.co/9fE67OKJ2V 1 day ago

chrismithtopher

Chris ☠ Smith Machine Gun Kelly Announces Pop-Punk Album With Travis Barker https://t.co/XdBovYFViP 2 days ago

HLGNLIFE

OG ILLA Machine Gun Kelly Announces Pop-Punk Album With Travis Barker https://t.co/aN0Sk2cTZk 2 days ago

NoteToScene

Note To Scene .@MachineGunKelly announces pop-punk album with @TravisBarker 🚨🚨 https://t.co/6EcDY8tBT8 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Title For Pop-Punk Album [Video]Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Title For Pop-Punk Album

Machine Gun Kelly is venturing outside of Hip Hop for his next album, which now has a title. In a brief clip from an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Interscope Records rapper said his..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.