Bizarre office game in Philippines is chair-stacking chaos

Bizarre office game in Philippines is chair-stacking chaos

Bizarre office game in Philippines is chair-stacking chaos

Office mates have fun playing ''Chair Me Up" during their Christmas Party on December 10, 2019 in Pasig City, the Philippines.

Workers of a party supplies company thought of putting their many plastic chairs to good use through a Chair Me Up game with a twist.

In the game, teammates will have to carry one of their heavy members on top of the chair stack.

The heavy member will go down again and another chair will be added to the stack before the teammates carry him again on top.

One of the workers, Monching Austria, said it was their manager's idea to play the fun game.
