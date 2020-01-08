Global  

Canada's foreign affairs minister demands full transparency and cooperation by Iran

Canada's foreign affairs minister demands full transparency and cooperation by Iran

Canada's foreign affairs minister demands full transparency and cooperation by Iran

Ministers from five countries who lost citizens in the passenger jet shot down over Tehran have called on Iran to accept "full responsibility" and compensate the victims' families.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab joined counterparts from Canada, Ukraine, Sweden and Afghanistan for a meeting of the International Coordination and Response Group at Canada House in central London on Thursday.
Ministers pursue “accountability, transparency and justice' [Video]Ministers pursue “accountability, transparency and justice"

Ministers from five countries who lost citizens in the passenger jet shot down over Tehran have called on Iran to accept "full responsibility" and compensate the victims' families. A statement issued..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:32Published

Foreign Secretary attends memorial for Iran plane crash victims [Video]Foreign Secretary attends memorial for Iran plane crash victims

The Foreign Secretary has joined a memorial event dedicated to the victims of the passenger jet shot down by Iran ahead of meeting ministers from five other nations to discuss the incident. Dominic..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

