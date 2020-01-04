Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trae Young Should Be an All-Star Regardless of the Hawks' Record

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Trae Young Should Be an All-Star Regardless of the Hawks' RecordTrae Young Should Be an All-Star Regardless of the Hawks' Record
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

llamky

llamky Trae Young is on another level. Guy should be an all star without question. All the people questioning if he’s a wi… https://t.co/OnfGJaSLMc 3 hours ago

TeamxJay

chill 🏁 We letting Trae Young start in the all star game but having discussions if Zach Lavine should make the cut 😂 6 hours ago

iLLiPin0

Mark Anthony Gtfoh @JalenRose Trae Young is better and should be an All Star??? By default voting yeah but his team is shit. @ZachLaVine #NBAAllStar 6 hours ago

atlhawkstime11

Atlanta Hawks Fan Trae Young is having a better season than Booker though. Both are on bad teams so that’s not a factor. Also cant co… https://t.co/U35osRMTXa 13 hours ago

Chase_AZ__

𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓼𝓮 🌵 @brawadis Same thing as people saying Trae Young should be an All Star which isn't wrong but the "winning" thing on… https://t.co/XfA1n9Yzue 14 hours ago

CeeBee514

Chris Barbieri @AhmedMajid Trae young should not be in the all star game? Ok then... https://t.co/rQTk54I7ye 21 hours ago

thenba101

NBA 101 Trae Young Should Be an All-Star Regardless of the Hawks’ Record https://t.co/54JtIDkaqe 1 day ago

AhmedMajid

Ahmed Majid Trae Young should not be in the all star game. Sorry but his team is dead last in the NBA... Also Caruso being up t… https://t.co/rku7JcxONh 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trae Young Filthy Handle [Video]Trae Young Filthy Handle

Trae Young's filthy handle vs Nuggets!

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:14Published

Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards) [Video]Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards)

Trae Young talks about leading the Eastern Conference guards in all-star voting.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.