

Tweets about this llamky Trae Young is on another level. Guy should be an all star without question. All the people questioning if he’s a wi… https://t.co/OnfGJaSLMc 3 hours ago chill 🏁 We letting Trae Young start in the all star game but having discussions if Zach Lavine should make the cut 😂 6 hours ago Mark Anthony Gtfoh @JalenRose Trae Young is better and should be an All Star??? By default voting yeah but his team is shit. @ZachLaVine #NBAAllStar 6 hours ago Atlanta Hawks Fan Trae Young is having a better season than Booker though. Both are on bad teams so that’s not a factor. Also cant co… https://t.co/U35osRMTXa 13 hours ago 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓼𝓮 🌵 @brawadis Same thing as people saying Trae Young should be an All Star which isn't wrong but the "winning" thing on… https://t.co/XfA1n9Yzue 14 hours ago Chris Barbieri @AhmedMajid Trae young should not be in the all star game? Ok then... https://t.co/rQTk54I7ye 21 hours ago NBA 101 Trae Young Should Be an All-Star Regardless of the Hawks’ Record https://t.co/54JtIDkaqe 1 day ago Ahmed Majid Trae Young should not be in the all star game. Sorry but his team is dead last in the NBA... Also Caruso being up t… https://t.co/rku7JcxONh 1 day ago