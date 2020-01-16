Global  

Housekeeping Expert Weighs In On How To Keep Your Bathroom Sparkling

Housekeeping Expert Weighs In On How To Keep Your Bathroom Sparkling

Housekeeping Expert Weighs In On How To Keep Your Bathroom Sparkling

When it comes to cleaning the house, Business Insider reports many common items and spaces around the house are often overlooked.

Melissa Maker is a YouTuber, author, and founder of Toronto-based cleaning service and brand, Clean My Space.

She says many bathroom mugs and toothbrush containers can be regularly cleaned in the dishwasher.

Or, rinse with dish soap every few days.

Also, refresh the bathroom countertop area quickly and daily, with just a microfiber cloth dampened with water.
Housekeeping Expert Weighs In On How To Keep Your Bathroom Sparkling

Housekeeping expert weighs in on how to keep your bathroom sparkling

