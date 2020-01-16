'All Victims Expected To Survive,' Doctor Says Of Remaining Injured Holy Cross Rowing Team Members



Recent related videos from verified sources College mourning after rower killed in crash The Holy Cross community is in mourning after a rower was killed in a crash in Florida. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:17Published 10 hours ago The pain of a deadly crash is being felt from Vero Beach to Massachusetts A deadly crash involving one van and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Merril Bridge and Indian River Boulevard. In the van, members of the college of Holy Cross rowing team. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:54Published 16 hours ago