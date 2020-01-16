Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LAX-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Taking Off From Newark

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
LAX-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Taking Off From Newark

LAX-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Taking Off From Newark

The pilot said the plane may have had a compression stall, the same problem a Delta flight experienced, leading to a fuel dump onto schools on Tuesday.

Tina Patel reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Newark after engine problem following takeoff

A United Airlines flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles was forced to...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

USA6365

Robyn O'Donnell RT @QTime_: United flight makes emergency landing at Newark after wing flames https://t.co/im7HEM1LEz via @MailOnline 4 minutes ago

QTime_

Proud Q Baby🌟🌟🌟 United flight makes emergency landing at Newark after wing flames https://t.co/im7HEM1LEz via @MailOnline 21 minutes ago

SarcasticSaint

. RT @ttindia: A Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight from Pune made an emergency landing in Mumbai after it was diverted to the city due to a glitch i… 4 hours ago

daaaaniell

Daniel Licea RT @abc7marccr: 7 hours late, but home safe! Passengers onboard this United flight will arrive at LAX shortly following mid-air scare! WATC… 6 hours ago

ZgaParts

ZGA AIRCRAFT PARTS United flight makes emergency landing at Newark after wing flames https://t.co/cuyarKnuTR via @MailOnline 7 hours ago

bowling23

Aaron RT @perthnow: #UPDATE A Qantas flight from #Perth which returned due to an engineering issue has landed safely. https://t.co/jVM9a0jh3v 8 hours ago

makmurpoh

makmurpoh Qantas flight bound for Sydney makes emergency landing in Perth https://t.co/XSQ9VenJuH 8 hours ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 LA-bound United flight makes emergency landing in Newark after flames seen near wing. https://t.co/7KAhIbjEz6 https://t.co/feaL3EOGkr 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WI resident causes disturbance on flight from LA to Chicago [Video]WI resident causes disturbance on flight from LA to Chicago

A Wisconsin resident was arrested after police said he caused a disturbance on a flight that prompted an emergency landing.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

LAX-Bound Plane Forced To Return To Newark, New Jersey [Video]LAX-Bound Plane Forced To Return To Newark, New Jersey

The plane may have experienced a problem similar to the one that led to the dumping of jet fuel on LA-area schools. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.