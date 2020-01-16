Global  

American Wine Consumption Drops for First Time in 25 Years

American Wine Consumption Drops for First Time in 25 Years A new report from industry group IWSR highlighted the decline.

Beer sales have been falling for the past four years, with a 2.3 percent drop last year.

The decrease comes as more people consume spirits and ready-to-drink beverages, such as spiked seltzers.

Sales in the hard seltzer industry increased by 50 percent last year.

The industry is now worth $8 billion.

Broader trends of health consciousness seem to be driving consumers towards lower calorie drinks, such as spiked seltzers.
