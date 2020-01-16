Global  

Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr. The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. was in New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship featuring his alma mater, LSU.

The NFL superstar, who played for LSU from 2011-2013, is under scrutiny for his post-game celebrations with LSU players.

Beckham Jr. is facing a simple battery charge for slapping the rear of a police officer during a locker room celebration.

A video posted on social media shows the officer speaking with players appearing to smoke celebratory cigars.

Beckham Jr. is also involved in an investigation for his celebration with players on the field following the victory.

The former LSU Tiger was seen passing out cash to the LSU players following the title win.

School officials from LSU initially said they believed the bills were novelty currency but have since launched an investigation.

In an interview on a Barstool Sports podcast, LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow said Beckham Jr. was in fact handing out real money.
