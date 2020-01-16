Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr.
Arrest Warrant Issued
for Odell Beckham Jr. The New Orleans Police Department has
issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns
receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. was in New Orleans
for the College Football Playoff
National Championship featuring
his alma mater, LSU.
The NFL superstar, who played for LSU from
2011-2013, is under scrutiny for his
post-game celebrations with LSU players.
Beckham Jr. is facing a simple battery charge
for slapping the rear of a police officer during
a locker room celebration.
A video posted on social media shows the
officer speaking with players appearing
to smoke celebratory cigars.
Beckham Jr. is also involved in
an investigation for his celebration with
players on the field following the victory.
The former LSU Tiger was seen passing out cash to the LSU players following the title win.
School officials from LSU initially said
they believed the bills were novelty currency
but have since launched an investigation.
In an interview on a Barstool Sports podcast, LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow said Beckham Jr. was in fact handing out real money.