shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Awkwafina Plays Six Degrees of Separation | Surprise Showcase - Hold on.Sorry, I crack my knuckleswhen I get nervous.I'm a little nervous right now.Also I'm also a little sweaty.I'm sweating a little bit.[whimsical orchestral music][applause]Okay.Awkwafina, for your surprise showcaseplease play six degrees ofseparation between yourselfand the celebrity namesshown on the cue cards.Good luck.That's nice.[sprightly music]Dame Judi Dench.Here we go.I brought this from home.[marker scrapping]Okay, I'm going to write my name.Do you guys have thread?Does anyone have a red string?To Dame Judi Dench.All right.Okay, here we go.So.[thudding sound]Oh, JesusSo, this one, right that'sme and I was in Oceans Eightwith Cate Blanchett, who'sin Notes in a Scandal,with Dame Judi Dench.One, that's one!That's the one.Did you guys set that up?- We didn't actually- Did you assume that Isaw Notes on a Scandal,and that it's my favorite movieand I own it on Blu-ray?Um, no?Timothee Chalamet.Hold it up one more time.[Awkwafina laughing]Timothee.Chalamet.All right, here we go.[Awkwafina breathing in]Do limited series on Hallmark count?I'm not going to useone, I'm just kidding.Let me see.[knuckles cracking]Hold on.Sorry, I crack my Knuckleswhen I get nervous.Also I'm a little sweaty.Oh, man.This is how I stand when I'm nervous.I'm going to put my hand here.Lets see, okay, hold on.No.I know.It's good.It's really good.Cause we went to the same high school.Does that count?No?Oh!Oh, Shit!Okay, yeah.All right, yeah.I was in Neighbors Two with Seth Rogan,who was in Forty Year OldVirgin, with Steve Carrell,who was in Beautiful Boy, withTimothee fucking Chalamet.Please take a bow.Oh, oh cool!Thank you.I don't know what kind of bow was it.Already turned the light off?Really?I'm not in frame any more, am I?Can I do the bow one more time?I would like to do the bow one more time.Nah, I don't not need to do it.Forget it.I have a bad back.I was in a bad......I jumped a fence.It was pretty low but my footgot caught in the top chain.





