Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Flynn case in a tizzy after withdrawal of guilty plea

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Flynn case in a tizzy after withdrawal of guilty plea

Flynn case in a tizzy after withdrawal of guilty plea

A federal judge Thursday agreed to postpone former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s sentencing for another month.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flynn Case In A Tizzy After Withdrawal Of Guilty Plea [Video]Flynn Case In A Tizzy After Withdrawal Of Guilty Plea

A federal judge Thursday agreed to postpone former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s sentencing for another month. Politico reports US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan is considering..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.