Gillian Anderson reflects on her past career and new beginnings



Recent related videos from verified sources Gillian Anderson's first interview about 'Sex Education' in Poland proved to be revealing Gillian Anderson shares that her interview about 'Sex Education' revealed that in Poland the show has proved quite a responsibility, as they don't teach the subject at school. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:19Published 12 hours ago Gillian Anderson has blocked her sons from her Instagram account Gillian Anderson has blocked her sons from her Instagram account, for fear they might learn a bit too much from her hit Netflix show ‘Sex Education’. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:39Published 2 days ago