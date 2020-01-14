Bodies Of All 11 Ukrainians In Iran Plane Crash To Be Returned Home

Last week, Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all on board.

Now, Reuters reports the bodies of all 11 Ukrainians who died in the crash in Iran have been identified.

Ukraine's interior ministry said Thursday the bodies will be transported back to Ukraine on Jan.

19th.

The five countries whose citizens died said Tehran should pay compensation to the families of the victims. The world, they say, is watching for its response.