Bodies Of All 11 Ukrainians In Iran Plane Crash To Be Returned Home

Last week, Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all on board.

Now, Reuters reports the bodies of all 11 Ukrainians who died in the crash in Iran have been identified.

Ukraine's interior ministry said Thursday the bodies will be transported back to Ukraine on Jan.

19th.

The five countries whose citizens died said Tehran should pay compensation to the families of the victims. The world, they say, is watching for its response.
Ukraine says bodies of all 11 Ukrainians in Iran plane crash identified

The bodies of all 11 Ukrainians who died in last week's plane crash in Iran have been identified and...
Reuters - Published

Trudeau asks for help in dialogue with Iran in plane crash probe: Ukraine

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau has asked for Ukraine's assistance in dialogue with Iran about...
Reuters India - Published


