Yeah...No: Court Rules On Gigi Hadid As Juror In Weinstein Trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid won't be sitting for jury duty in Harvey Weinstein's NYC rape trial after all.

Hadid was summoned as a potential juror, but was dismissed "minutes after arriving" at Manhattan Supreme Court shortly before 9am Thursday.

She'd returned for additional questioning after telling Justice James Burke on Monday that she could be an impartial juror.

This, despite having met Weinstein and potential witness Salma Hayek.