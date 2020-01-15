Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties.

The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the Boston Red Sox parting ways with manager Alex Cora.

Both Cora and Beltran were involved in the intricate scheme to steal signs from opposing teams in the 2017 season.

The scheme involved using trash cans and video cameras to send out signals to hitters.

The Astros fired Manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow, both of whom are suspended from MLB for one year.

No active players from the 2017 World Series-winning Astros team have been disciplined.

Beltran, who has since retired, is the only player named in MLB's investigation.

The Mets signed Beltran Nov.

1 to a three-year deal with an option for a fourth season.

It was his first job as a Major League manager.