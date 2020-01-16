Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wendy Williams Apologizes For Cleft Lip Comments

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Wendy Williams Apologizes For Cleft Lip Comments

Wendy Williams Apologizes For Cleft Lip Comments

ET Canada has latest on Wendy Williams’ apology after she mocked those with cleft lips and palates while speaking about the scar on Joaquin Phoenix’s upper lip.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wendy Williams apologizes for Joaquin Phoenix 'cleft lip' comments

Wendy Williams apologizes for Joaquin Phoenix 'cleft lip' comments(CNN)After being slammed for appearing to mock those with cleft lips and palates, Wendy Williams has...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredFOXNews.comBollywood LifePinkNewsAceShowbiz


Wendy Williams Gets No Respect After Apologizing For Being a Total B*****

Wendy Williams Gets No Respect After Apologizing For Being a Total B*****After making fun of Joaquin Phoenix's 'cleft lip' Wendy "I'm a Huge B**** Williams" has said she will...
eBaums World - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GuerinoKim

Kim Guerino Wendy Williams apologizes for mocking Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip scar after backlash https://t.co/NsOjslltwi You… https://t.co/D6DeRIsWJy 2 minutes ago

DJPopil

Dean Wendy Williams apologizes to Blue Bombers’ Adam Bighill for cleft lip gesture - Winnipeg | https://t.co/xqCHrM4Lz7 https://t.co/JJQBqUXfSV 4 minutes ago

Smeccage

Shela RT @enews: Wendy Williams apologized after she mocked Joaquin Phoenix's lip scar. https://t.co/TceaNyRgsL https://t.co/lRz72Cq9kr 6 minutes ago

QPointAssembly

QPointAssembly RT @Franktmcveety: A Winnipeg Blue Bombers player has received an apology for what he calls “hideous and offensive” actions from left wing… 7 minutes ago

Shayj19216667

Shay-j Wendy Williams apologizes for Joaquin Phoenix cleft lip comments - CNN https://t.co/Gkf3TMwiUk 7 minutes ago

Smeccage

Shela RT @TMZ: “U SHOULD B FIRED” tweets Cher, “DOES AN APOLOGY MAKE UP FOR THIS?” (via @toofab) https://t.co/WR0eKC5a2O 8 minutes ago

bartonrod

Rod Barton RT @gordo20wall: Wendy Williams Apologizes For Mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Cleft’ Lip https://t.co/gDSQsqUqLd https://t.co/35nlkG2baG 8 minutes ago

ABCAirPower

ABC Air Power Wendy Williams apologizes, donates to cleft lip charities after poking fun of Joaquin Phoenix's scar 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.