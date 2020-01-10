Global  

Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer

Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in the Trump impeachment trial.
"The weight of history sits on shoulders," Schumer said not long after he and his colleagues were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts as judges and jurors in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The Senate impeachment trial on whether to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office formally began on Thursday even as a congressional watchdog found that the White House broke the law by withholding security aid for Ukraine approved by Congress.




Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice

