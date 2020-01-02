Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"Start by Believing" Authors John Barr & Dan Murphy Have A Conversation About Their Book

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 31:02s - Published < > Embed
'Start by Believing' Authors John Barr & Dan Murphy Have A Conversation About Their Book

"Start by Believing" Authors John Barr & Dan Murphy Have A Conversation About Their Book

In "Start by Believing," John Barr and Dan Murphy confront osteopathic physician Larry Nassar's acts, which represent the largest sex abuse scandal to impact the sporting world.

Through never-before-released interviews and documents, they deconstruct the epic institutional failures and individuals who enabled him.

The book reveals the win-at-all-costs culture in elite athletics and higher education that enabled a quarter century of heinous crimes.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Note From One Of Larry Nassar’s Survivors Inspired The Title For The Book, “Start By Believing” [Video]A Note From One Of Larry Nassar’s Survivors Inspired The Title For The Book, “Start By Believing”

The title of John Barr and Dan Murphy’s book “Start by Believing,” has two meanings. The authors explain both, including the role of Rachael Denhollander, the first survivor to publicly accuse..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:30Published

An Irn Bru fan told of his delight at finding an out-of-date can [Video]An Irn Bru fan told of his delight at finding an out-of-date can

An Irn Bru fan told of his delight at finding an out-of-date can of the original recipe drink - which he discovered in a disused pub. John Davidson, 47, has refused to buy any products sold by A.G Barr..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.