"Start by Believing" Authors John Barr & Dan Murphy Have A Conversation About Their Book

In "Start by Believing," John Barr and Dan Murphy confront osteopathic physician Larry Nassar's acts, which represent the largest sex abuse scandal to impact the sporting world.

Through never-before-released interviews and documents, they deconstruct the epic institutional failures and individuals who enabled him.

The book reveals the win-at-all-costs culture in elite athletics and higher education that enabled a quarter century of heinous crimes.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"