Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas

CNN reports California Rep.

Devin Nunes made a startling admission on Wednesday.

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee admitted to speaking on the phone with a key figure in the Ukraine scandal.

Previously, Nunes had insisted such a conversation would have been "very unlikely." Democrats had raised questions about his impartiality before impeachment articles were approved in December against President Donald Trump.

Last month, Democrats released phone records showing that Nunes and a top aide had exchanged multiple phone calls.

The calls, at key moments, were with Lev Parnas and other Trump allies who were digging up dirt in Ukraine.

In particular, they were searching for information about Trump's political rivals, primarily former Vice President Joe Biden.