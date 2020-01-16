Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally

Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally

FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FBI arrests 3 linked to white-supremacist group ahead of Virginia pro-gun rally

FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned [Video]Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned

Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday to block Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from banning guns on Capitol grounds during a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:33Published

FBI Has Reportedly Arrested Alleged Members Of White Supremacist Group On Multiple Charges [Video]FBI Has Reportedly Arrested Alleged Members Of White Supremacist Group On Multiple Charges

The FBI has reportedly arrested alleged members of a white supremacist group on gun-related and other charges.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.