This X-ray machine looks like it's straight out of Star Trek

Medical imaging tools like X-rays and CT scans are some of the best ways to detect potential health problems. But as common as they are here in the US, those machines often cost millions of dollars and are quite expensive to operate.

Because of this, two-thirds of the world's population doesn't have access to X-rays.

A company called Nanox is trying to bring medical imaging to more people by creating a small, affordable X-ray bed that looks like something straight out of Star Trek.
