Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Microsoft to erase its entire carbon footprint by 2050

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Microsoft to erase its entire carbon footprint by 2050

Microsoft to erase its entire carbon footprint by 2050

Microsoft said on Thursday it aims to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030 and that by 2050, it hopes to have taken out enough to account for all the direct emissions the company has ever made.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Microsoft to erase its entire carbon footprint by 2050

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) MICROSOFT CEO SATYA NADELLA SAYING: "We're announcing an ambitious new plan to help address the sustainability of our planet." Microsoft has thrown down the gauntlet on climate change.

The world's largest software company on Thursday pledged that by 2050 it will have removed from the atmosphere the entire amount of carbon the company has emitted since it was founded in 1975.

The first step to getting there, said CEO Satya Nadella, is by going "carbon negative" - removing more carbon than it currently emits, which he said the company will achieve in ten years.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) MICROSOFT CEO SATYA NADELLA SAYING: "This is THE decade for urgent action - for Microsoft and for all of us." To achieve its ambitious goals, the tech giant said it has created a "Climate Innovation Fund," which will invest $1 billion over the next four years to speed up the development of carbon removal technology.

Co-founder Bill Gates was an early backer of Canadian-based Carbon Engineering, one of a handful of companies developing direct air capture technology.

The announcement is the latest in a flurry of corporate climate goals unveiled since President Trump announced in 2017 his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, a global pact to fight climate change.

But many companies have still faced criticism from their employees for doing too little.

Amazon last year pledged to be "net carbon zero" by 2040 and to buy 100,000 electric delivery vans after employees pushed the online retailer to take a tougher stance.

Microsoft on Thursday also said that it will be powered 100 percent by renewable energy sources in five years.



Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft to erase its carbon footprint, past and future, in climate push

Microsoft Corp on Thursday set a new ambition among Fortune 500 companies in addressing climate...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands avoid flying to reduce carbon footprint [Video]Thousands avoid flying to reduce carbon footprint

Movement to raise awareness about air travel's effect on climate change has been inspired by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published

How to reduce your carbon footprint when holiday shopping [Video]How to reduce your carbon footprint when holiday shopping

How to reduce your carbon footprint when holiday shopping

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.