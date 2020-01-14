Global  

Mark Francois: I'm confident Big Ben will bong for Brexit

Mark Francois: I'm confident Big Ben will bong for Brexit....
Mark Francois pledges to chip in £1000 of his own money for a Big Ben Brexit Day bong

Mark Francois pledges to chip in £1000 of his own money for a Big Ben Brexit Day bongCrowdfunding for ‘bung a bob for a Big Ben bong’ has failed to pick up support
Wales Online - Published


BBC_Biased_

D_Notice RT @LBC: "I'm pretty confident that Big Ben will bong for Brexit," said Mark Francois, revealing to Iain Dale that the fundraising campaign… 6 minutes ago

LBC

LBC "I'm pretty confident that Big Ben will bong for Brexit," said Mark Francois, revealing to Iain Dale that the fundr… https://t.co/5w1i2fU9Yx 3 hours ago

blisswords

Imelda Finnerty Mark Francois is confident the great British public will want to bung for bongs. So that's all right #nothappening 1 day ago


Francois: Public should help fund Brexit day bongs [Video]Francois: Public should help fund Brexit day bongs

Conservative MP Mark Francois has backed the prime minister’s endorsement to crowdfund the ringing of Big Ben on January 31st at 23:00 GMT to mark the UK’s departure from the European Union. He..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published

