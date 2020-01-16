Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Robert C. Cooper Talks ‘Unspeakable’

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Robert C. Cooper Talks ‘Unspeakable’

Robert C. Cooper Talks ‘Unspeakable’

Based on a true story, Canadian production “Unspeakable” chronicles the thousands of Canadians needlessly infected by HIV and Hepatitis C through the country’s blood donation system.

After contracting Hepatitis C as a teenager, creator and executive producer Robert C.

Copper reveals to ET Canada why this story was so important for him to tell.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yvrscreenscene

YVR Screen Scene Episode Forty-Nine: Robert Cooper: “Legendary showrunner Robert Cooper talks about screenwriting and producing, his… https://t.co/pXcfa3FPJv 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.