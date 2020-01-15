Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

College Of The Holy Cross Mourns Rower Grace Rhett After Florida Van Crash

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
College Of The Holy Cross Mourns Rower Grace Rhett After Florida Van CrashWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Holy Cross Student Rower Killed in Florida Crash

According to the college, Grace Rett, 20, died when a pickup truck slammed into a van carrying about...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SentandEnt

Sentinel&Enterprise “Utter shock” rippled across the College of the Holy Cross campus as students and faculty learned of the tragic Flo… https://t.co/m06x3jvD1T 8 hours ago

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun “Utter shock” rippled across the College of the Holy Cross campus as students and faculty learned of the tragic Flo… https://t.co/zwKaxoFVX8 8 hours ago

JustthefactsAn

JustthefactsAn UPDATE: Holy Cross mourns after star rower Grace Rett killed in Florida crash..College confirms Grace Rett, sophomo… https://t.co/hkKXjVJKTP 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

College Of The Holy Cross Mourns Rower Grace Rett [Video]College Of The Holy Cross Mourns Rower Grace Rett

WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:38Published

'All Victims Expected To Survive,' Doctor Says Of Remaining Injured Holy Cross Rowing Team Members [Video]'All Victims Expected To Survive,' Doctor Says Of Remaining Injured Holy Cross Rowing Team Members

WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.