Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Suffolk County Police Reveal New Clue In Gilgo Beach Murders

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:18s - Published < > Embed
Suffolk County Police Reveal New Clue In Gilgo Beach Murders

Suffolk County Police Reveal New Clue In Gilgo Beach Murders

A nearly decade-long hunt for a suspected serial killer on Long Island took a new turn Thursday; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Suffolk cops to discuss unsolved Gilgo Beach murders Thursday

Suffolk police said they will release previously undisclosed evidence in the Gilgo Beach murders and...
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MendiolaGrandma

My Info RT @ABCWorldNews: Authorities in Suffolk County New York released what they called a "significant piece of evidence" on Thursday involving… 3 hours ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight Authorities in Suffolk County New York released what they called a "significant piece of evidence" on Thursday invo… https://t.co/FIlso7fZws 4 hours ago

vicki_distefano

Vicki DiStefano RT @staceysager7: #DEVELOPING. Suffolk County Police reveal what they call “significant” new evidence in the unsolved #Gilgo murders. A bl… 6 hours ago

staceysager7

Stacey Sager #DEVELOPING. Suffolk County Police reveal what they call “significant” new evidence in the unsolved #Gilgo murders… https://t.co/yCdAVbP9n9 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bail Reform: Suspect Accused In Fatal Drunk Driving Crash Back Behind Bars After Initially Being Released [Video]Bail Reform: Suspect Accused In Fatal Drunk Driving Crash Back Behind Bars After Initially Being Released

After a judge released a man accused in a fatal drunk driving crash, another judge put that suspect back behind bars Thursday; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published

Authorities Give Update On Gilgo Beach Murder Investigation [Video]Authorities Give Update On Gilgo Beach Murder Investigation

Authorities released new information in the investigation into of bodies found at Gilgo Beach.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 17:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.