Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Senate Opens Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Senate Opens Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump

Senate Opens Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump

The Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Senate to open impeachment trial against President Trump; arguments begin in earnest Tuesday. Here's what to expect.

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins at noon Thursday. But arguments begin...
USATODAY.com - Published

Dan Abrams Sets Fire to the Prospect of Bolton Testifying in Trump Senate Trial: ‘Not. Happening.’

There’s been a great deal of debate about whether or not former National Security Advisor John...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrBlueS84050314

Mr Blue Sky RT @Reuters: 'This reinforces, again, the need for documents and eyewitnesses in the Senate,' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after a repor… 16 seconds ago

tatsuo87092501

tatsuo Impeachment trial opens as watchdog says Trump broke law on Ukraine | US news | The Guardian https://t.co/t9A28yYKY6 3 minutes ago

mcleod

Scott McLeod Senate Opens Trump Impeachment Trial as New Ukraine Revelations Emerge https://t.co/FJ0evlgniD @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/C4sjWT9kHo 4 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters 'This reinforces, again, the need for documents and eyewitnesses in the Senate,' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said af… https://t.co/eezDE9x2t7 5 minutes ago

marynpape

Mary Newell Pape What's next in the Senate impeachment trial: • House briefs due 5 p.m. Saturday. • Trump's briefs due 12 p.m. Mond… https://t.co/AFu7JwzU77 7 minutes ago

frankietheone1

Frankie#GRACIASFCH!🇲🇽 RT @Reuters: U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff formally presented to the Senate the two charges in the #impeachment tr… 9 minutes ago

JoanPennnative

Joan McGinnis Senate Opens Trump Impeachment Trial as New Ukraine Revelations Emerge https://t.co/vZqwDsdAEG 9 minutes ago

CymbleneJ

Cymblene Jones RT @swsog: Chief Justice John Roberts, senators sworn in as Trump impeachment trial opens https://t.co/9gVCiBqFfT 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump impeachment: Senators sworn in for Trump trial [Video]Trump impeachment: Senators sworn in for Trump trial

Donald Trump's impeachment trial started with senators being sworn in as jurors and the charges against the president read out.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:06Published

Senators Take Oath To Become Jurors In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senators Take Oath To Become Jurors In Impeachment Trial

CBS4’s Natalie Brand reports the trial will officially get underway in the coming days.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.