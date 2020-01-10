Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy & Annie Murphy On The Final Season Of "Schitt's Creek"

When wealthy video-store magnate Johnny Rose, his wife Moira and their two twentysomething children—David and Alexis —suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt's Creek.

The Roses must face their humiliating hardship and figure out what it means to be a family.

BUILD hosted Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy to go over the sixth and last season of Pop's "Schitt's Creek."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

