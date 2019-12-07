Global  

Coral Sky gets a new name

Coral Sky amphitheatre changing names
Coral Sky gets a new name

A NEW NAMING RIGHTS DEAL WITH"I-THINK FINANCIAL CREDITUNION".

IT IS SAID TO BE AMULTI-YEAR DEAL.

THE NAMECHANGE IS IN PLACE FORUPCOMING CONERTS.

SOME BIGNAMES COMING TO TOWN THISSUMMER INCLUDE MAROON 5,ALANIS MORISSETTE AND JO




