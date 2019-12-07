Coral Sky gets a new name 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:26s - Published Coral Sky amphitheatre changing names Coral Sky amphitheatre changing names

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Coral Sky gets a new name A NEW NAMING RIGHTS DEAL WITH"I-THINK FINANCIAL CREDITUNION". IT IS SAID TO BE AMULTI-YEAR DEAL. THE NAMECHANGE IS IN PLACE FORUPCOMING CONERTS. SOME BIGNAMES COMING TO TOWN THISSUMMER INCLUDE MAROON 5,ALANIS MORISSETTE AND JO







You Might Like