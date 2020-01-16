Skillbillies looking to hire 'jack-of-all-trades' contractors in our area

N of tradesmen and women who say they can fix or remodel almost anything inside or outside your home.

Right now -- most of the workers have about 20 years of experience.

They offer services ranging from hanging pictures to fixing minor home problems to electrical work and more.

"a lot of people used to call us the jack of all trades, but the masters of none.

We're the ones who go and get the job done.

But we're not at the forefront of it.

There's a lot of guys out today that had that way where things kind of changed to where it became more of book knowledge, you know, and not so much as the field experience."

The company already has several workers -- but they are hiring more.

All you have to do is apply on their website under the "skill-babies" section.

The company says the starting pay is competitive for the field.

"we start everything at $30 an hour, and we pay them $30 an hour, and go up from there depending on their skills" if you are a licensed contractor in oregon -- you fit the requirements to work for the company.

To learn more about job openings with the company --- head to our website kdrv dot com.

Under the features tab -- click on skilled to work.

There you can learn more about this company and other opportunities in the skilled labor field.