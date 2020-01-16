Global  

Hundreds of residents face mandatory evacuation if dam fails at Oktibbeha County Lake

EMA Director Kristen Campanella said EMA will issue a Code Red and activate sirens to alert residents about a mandatory evacuation.
Will become mandatory... and affect hundreds of people..

Wtva's sydney darden spoke with some of those who could be in harms' way.

Im here at the edge of okktibeha county lake where more rain caused the water level to raise a foot higher over night.

The okktibeha county enigneer tells me the extra water puts even more stress on the break that's already in the dam.right on the other side of that lake-- people are wondering what to do if the dam breaks.

The fire commissioner told me the biggest issue is the water that is leaking through the dam and into the levee on the other side of the lakeif this levee fails it could flood homes on the other side winthin minutes and affect more than 200 people.people nearby tell me they have never heard of a flood threat this bad before.but they also say they wont start evacuating until they see the water getting closer to their homes.

Dwayne bell, oktibbeha county resident"i'm just going to ride it out and see what happens.

I just don't want it to mess up and get too high and get inside."

The okktibeha emergencey management agencty held a meeting today and say that evacuation is not mandatory but they are asking people to be ready to leave if need be.reporting from okktibehea county sydney darden wtva 9 news




Clay County residents contemplate evacuation amid threat of dam break [Video]Clay County residents contemplate evacuation amid threat of dam break

Residents in parts of Clay County are continuing to watch the situation at the Oktibbeha County lake dam. Many residents are still deciding whether they should stay or leave.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

What's Next? [Video]What's Next?

Supervisors in Oktibbeha County say they've known about issues with the lake for about 4 years now. For the past few weeks, there have been talks of totally reconstructing the dam.

Credit: WCBIPublished

