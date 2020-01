Eagles Legend Harold Carmichael Meets With Media After Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame SO NICE TO WATCH THE BIGFELLOW GROWING UP.THEN WE GOT TO KNOW EACH OTHERIN 86 WHEN I CAME HOME.I ALMOST TEARED UP WHEN IHEARD THE NEWS.THIS IS GREAT.GREAT GUY.LONG OVERDUE.WELL DESERVED.YESTERDAY EAGLES FANS WEREGIVEN GREAT NEWS THAT ALL TIMELEADING RECEIVER HAROLDCARMICHAEL WILL BE EVENSHRINED IN THE PRO FOOTBALLHALL OF FAME.HE SAID HE KNEW A FEW DAYS AGOBUT WAS SWORN TO SECRECY.IT HAS BEEN REALLY, CRAZY.YOU KNOW, IN THE ONLY I THINKWORST PART OF IT WAS A COUPLEDAYS AGO, I WENT OUT AND FOUNDOUT BIT.THEY ASKED ME IN THE TO SAYANYTHING TO ANYBODY ABOUT IT.DAVE BAKER SAID WITH YOULIKE TO TELL.I WOULD LIKE TO TELL MY WIFE,WOULD I LIKE TO TELL MY SON, IWOULD LIKE TO TELL THE WHOLEWORLD RIGHT NOW THE WAY I FEELBUT HE SAID HAROLD PLEASE, DOUS A FAVOR YOU CAN TELL YOURWIFE BUT DON'T TELL ANYBODYELSE.I SAID, OKAY.SWORN TO SECRECY.ONE OF THE WORST THING WHATHAPPENED TO ME WAS IN THETELLING MY SON.I WOULD LOVE TO SHARE THINGSWITH HIM BUT, LUCKILY HEWASN'T CALLING ME ALL THE