FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

Maryland men believed to be members of a white supremacist group have been arrested by FBI Baltimore.
FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist...
Seattle Times - Published


historic_ly

Historic.ly RT @AJEnglish: US: FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally https://t.co/0nV4I4qoCs 9 seconds ago

AmandaS37918504

Amanda Smith RT @WSJ: Federal authorities arrested three men allegedly linked to a violent white-supremacist group who had discussed traveling to a pro-… 2 minutes ago

kevskewl

Follow Light within RT @shomaristone: BREAKING: The FBI has arrested three men linked to a violent white supremacist group. Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27 Brian Ma… 3 minutes ago

PatBlanchfield

increasingly abstruse as a coping mechanism RT @AJENews: FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally https://t.co/gMyh2wenPp 5 minutes ago

Ochere_

Ochere Eric US: FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally @AJENews https://t.co/T3wkum2qy4 7 minutes ago

sibersong

J.Doyle FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally United States Department of Justice says the three men… https://t.co/MizZPAT5Fi 8 minutes ago

jsaxattax

Jamie S. Hey @NRA - How many other members of yours are yet to “pay their dues”? The three knobs called their little blowi… https://t.co/8y22j9wvP3 8 minutes ago


Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally [Video]Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally

FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published

