Top 10 Worst Comedy Movies of the Last Decade

Top 10 Worst Comedy Movies of the Last Decade

Top 10 Worst Comedy Movies of the Last Decade

These are the top 10 WORST comedy movies of the last decade.

We could LITERALLY hear crickets chirping in the theater!

For this list, we’re taking a look at the worst comedies released between 2010 and 2019 that were so unfunny it’s actually kind of infuriating.

From "The Hangover Part III," to "Loqueesha," to "Movie 43," these comedy movies really were the worst.
Top 10 Worst Comedy Movies of the Last Decade

