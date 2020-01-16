Will Smith kept lyrics clean for grandma 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published Will Smith kept lyrics clean for grandma Will Smith rarely cursed in his music at the urging of his grandma who wanted himt o be "intelligent" with his choices of words. 0

