The Lovebirds Movie - Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp

The Lovebirds Movie - Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp

The Lovebirds Movie - Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp

The Lovebirds Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: A young couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) is pulled into a bizarre (and hilarious) murder mystery.

Working to clear their names and solve the case, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

US Release Date: April 3, 2020 Starring: Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp Directed By: Michael Showalter
