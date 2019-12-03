Truth Be Told — Stuck in a Cave - Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, T

Global  

Truth Be Told — Stuck in a Cave - Apple TV+ Cast and crew of Truth Be Told discuss Warren’s character development as someone who grew up in prison.

When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars.

Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.

Truth Be Told is available now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Truth Be Told is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and stars Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood and Ron Cephas Jones.
