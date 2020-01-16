Global  

Fake PayPal page steals $700 from Cincinnati woman

Many of us use PayPal for our online transactions, because it is so much safer than giving an unknown retailer your credit card or bank account number.

But it may not be as safe as you think, if it is linked directly to your checking account.

One Cincinnati-area woman was just scammed for hundreds of dollars, when her PayPal site turned out to not be the real thing.
