Vive shelter filled to max capacity with refugees

COMES A NEWWAVE OF IMMIGRANTSHERE IN WNY....SOMANY IN FACT...THATTHE PRIMARYSHELTER THATTEMPORARILYHOUSES THEM IS NOWBURSTING AT THESEEMS...THE SAME THIHAPPENED LASTSUMMER.... THENEASED OFF A BIT... BUTAGAIN NOW THE NEWARRIVALS AREPUTTING A STRAIN ONTHE SYSTEM... ANDTHEY NEED SOMEHELP.... 7-EWNREPORTER TAYLOREPPS IS ON THEQUEEN CITY'S EASTSIDE TONIGHT...150 PEOPLE.

ALLUNDER THIS ONEROOF.JERICHO ROAD'S VIVESHELTER IS USED TOHOUSE ASYLUMSEEKERS, PEOPLEWANTING TO REMAINAND LIVE IN THEUNITED STATES.

ANDNOW IT'S SEEINGMORE THAN EVER.DR. MONGO "IT WASCOMPLETELYUNEXPECTED.

WEKNEW THAT A COUPLEFAMILIES WERECOMING AND MOREPEOPLE THAN WEEXPECTED ACTUALLYSHOWED UP."BRIAN "WE HAVE BEENGETTING BIGGERFAMILIES THIS TIME.MORE FAMILIES WITHFOUR OR FIVE KIDS."SOMETHING SIMILARHAPPENED OVER THESUMMER..A GROUP OF MORETHAN 100 PEOPLESHOWED UP AT THESAME TIME.THIS IS A NEWGROUP..THEY'VETRAVELED HERE FROMFROM AFRICA.

THEDEMOCRATICREPUBLIC OF CONGOAND ANGOLADR. MONGO "OURPARTNERS AREFILTERING THEM UPTHIS WAY BECAUSETHEY KNEW WE HADSPACE, THAT WE HADCAPACITY TO MAKESURE THEY HAD LEGALSERVICES ANDCOMMUNITY SUPPORT."BUT WITH THE VIVESHELTER NOW AT MAXCAPACITY..YET ANOTHER GROUPIS ALREADY ON THEWAY.DR. MONGO "IT SEEMSLIKE MANY OF THEMHAVE THE INTENTIONTO STAY IN BUFFALOAND TRY TO GET THEIRKIDS IN SCHOOL ANDINTEGRATE INTO THECOMMUNITY AND STHERE WHILE THEYFIGURE OUT WHATTHEIR NEXT STEPSARE."NOT ONLY THAT, BUTTHESE FAMILIES NEEDLEGAL HELP.BRIAN "THEY NEED TOSEE AN IMMIGRATIONJUDGE.

FOR THE MOSTPART, PEOPLE HAVECOME TO THE USWITHOUT A VISA ORSOME AUTHORIZATIONTO DO SO AHEAD OFTIME.

IT CAN TAKEYEARS."HERE'S HOW YOU CANHELP.DR. MONGO "THISPARTICULAR TIME OFYEAR, COATS,SWEATSHIRTS, BOOTS.BASIC NECESSITIESTHAT WE CAN MAKESURE PEOPLE HAVEEVERYTHING THEYNEED ."DR. MONGO "THE NEXTSTEP IS ESSENTIALLYTO KIND OF RIDE IT OUTAND GETTING PEOPLESETTLED IN."FOR MOINFORMATION ON HOWTO MAKE DONATIONSTO HELP THE PEOPLEAT THE SHELTER, GOTO OUR WEBSITE ATW-K-B-W DOT COM.IN BUFFALO, TAYLOREPPS, 7EWN