Law Enforcement From Across South Florida Is Putting In The Work To Prepare For Super Bowl 54

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:47s
Law Enforcement From Across South Florida Is Putting In The Work To Prepare For Super Bowl 54CBS4's Mike Cugno shares what’s being done to keep everyone safe.
Human trafficking increase expected during Super Bowl

Human trafficking increase expected during Super BowlFlorida law enforcement officials expect human trafficking to increase during next month's Super Bowl
FOX Sports


Super Bowl halftime show workers needed [Video]Super Bowl halftime show workers needed

The Super Bowl production team is looking for 600 South Floridians to handle all the moving pieces during the halftime show.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40

Super Bowl 54 Seeking Help For Halftime Show Featuring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira [Video]Super Bowl 54 Seeking Help For Halftime Show Featuring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

Do you want to get in on some of the Super Bowl 54 action and get paid for it too? Now is your chance. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:35

