Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Multiple Agencies Searching In Texas For Man Suspected Of Murdering Estranged Fiancé

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Multiple Agencies Searching In Texas For Man Suspected Of Murdering Estranged Fiancé

Multiple Agencies Searching In Texas For Man Suspected Of Murdering Estranged Fiancé

This week, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are in Royse City trying to track down a man they believe murdered his estranged fiancé nearly three years ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BearkatBarNone

Bearkat RT @erinjonesnews: Multiple Agencies Searching In Texas For Man Suspected Of Murdering Estranged Fiancé https://t.co/JEE2e27aFF 1 day ago

Lackunderstand1

silverfox♥😨😎😜🚜 RT @BadMomMercy: Texas | Multiple Agencies Searching For Texas Man Suspected Of Murdering Estranged Fiance In 2017 https://t.co/PzCYEoSnTg 2 days ago

erinjonesnews

Erin Jones Multiple Agencies Searching In Texas For Man Suspected Of Murdering Estranged Fiancé https://t.co/JEE2e27aFF 2 days ago

CartierClass

Cartier RT @CBSDFW: Multiple Agencies Searching In Texas For Man Suspected Of Murdering Estranged Fiance: https://t.co/mbHzKZtx8f https://t.co/3ewQ… 2 days ago

asper_phil

The Hog Whisperer PhD MAGA KAG🐗🐗🐗 BOLO. Texas | Multiple Agencies Searching For Texas Man Suspected Of Murdering Estranged Fiance In 2017 https://t.co/cwjJW9ABip 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Days After New Year's Eve Proposal, Texas Man Turns Himself In For Killing Fiancée [Video]Days After New Year's Eve Proposal, Texas Man Turns Himself In For Killing Fiancée

A Texas mother of three is dead after the man who proposed to her just four days earlier shot her in the chest. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:33Published

Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Two at Texas Church Has Violent Oklahoma Criminal Record [Video]Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Two at Texas Church Has Violent Oklahoma Criminal Record

The man accused of opening fire in a Texas church on Sunday had a criminal past that links him back to multiple states.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.