Multiple Agencies Searching In Texas For Man Suspected Of Murdering Estranged Fiancé 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:58s - Published Multiple Agencies Searching In Texas For Man Suspected Of Murdering Estranged Fiancé This week, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are in Royse City trying to track down a man they believe murdered his estranged fiancé nearly three years ago.

